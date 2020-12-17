Charles Howard “Charlie” Sartelle Jr., 65, of Eden, an Electronic Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer for the U.S. Navy, retired, died Dec. 9, 2020, at the Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, N.Y., where he had been transported for emergency treatment.
He was born September 1955 in Hardwick, the son of Charles H. Sartelle Sr. and Marion (Smith) Sartelle. He attended Hardwick Elementary School, Lyndon Institute and graduated from Hazen Union School, Class of 1973.
On April 28, 1975, he entered the U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country for 20 years in Vietnam, Panama, Granada, the First Gulf War, Guam and Scotland. An Electronic Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer, Charlie was honorably discharged on Sept. 30, 1994, in New London, Conn. Later he was a contractor for ManTech International-Senior analysis in Fairfax, Va., for five years.
Charlie attended the United Church of Hardwick. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, carpentry and computers.
Survivors include his three children, Adam Cole of Simsbury, Conn., Jarrett Sartelle of Lebanon, Conn., and Carolynn Sartelle of Ledyard, Conn.; three stepchildren, Joshua Burns of West Glover, Amberlee Hernandez of Deerfield, Kan., and Chelsea Jerome of South Burlington; nine grandchildren; two brothers, David Sartelle of Danville and Everett Sartelle of Hardwick; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Stephen Sartelle; two wives, Patricia Goodrich Sartelle and Kay L. Rice, and a sister, Ruth Ann Knox.
All services and military honors will be held in the spring with burial to follow in the family plot in the Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick. The location of services, date and time will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the United Church of Hardwick, P.O. Box 396, Hardwick, VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service.
Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
