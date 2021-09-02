Graveside services for Charles Howard “Charlie” Sartelle Jr., of Eden and Hardwick, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in the Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick with military honors.
Charlie, a retired electronic technician senior chief for the U.S. Navy, died Dec. 9, 2020, at the Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, N.Y.
Rev. Ernest Machia will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick.
