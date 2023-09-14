Charles E. Brochu, 68, of Hardwick, died on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness.
Born in Hardwick on Feb. 23, 1955, he was the son of Michael and Jeannette Brochu, one of eight siblings in a very strict, French-Catholic family. Charles was a life-long resident of Hardwick, graduating from Hazen Union in 1973.
He attended Vermont Technical College for one semester but returned home to work for his dad at the family service station. Well, that didn’t work out, so he moved on to work as a manager for Parts Town. Well, that only lasted so long, and he then picked up a route for Snap-On Tools, which again, only lasted so long.
This launched him into his career-ending job as an interior and exterior painting contractor just like his grandfather, Joe Brochu.
Charles believed in community and giving back as a long-term member of the Knights of Columbus and was a bone marrow donor for a young man from far away. He loved hunting and fishing and was darn good at both, having to disguise himself while ice fishing so the less talented didn’t follow him onto the lakes and ponds.
Most of all, he loved his family and as the old saying goes, “Every family has an Uncle Charlie.” Well, we really did have an Uncle Charlie and his nieces, nephews and many of his cousins can attest that he was one tough nut to crack. His unique personality will be missed.
Charles was predeceased by his dad, Michael; and older brother, Richard.
He is survived by his mother, Jeannette; brothers, Andre and wife, Lulu of Gorham, N.H., Larry and wife, JoAnn of Hardwick, Tom and wife, Lynn of Woodbury, Mike and wife, Sally of Hardwick, and Bernie and wife, Nancy of Waterford; his only sister, Michelyne and husband, Richie LaRoche of Barre; sister-in-law, Marsha Brochu of Hardwick; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St., Hardwick.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Norbert’s Church in Hardwick. A gathering of family and friends will be held in the Julian Room at Saint Norbert’s directly after Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Chapter for Disabled American Veterans at DAV National Headquarters, 860 Dolwick Drive, Erlanger KY 41018.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Charlie may be shared with his family at dgfunerals.com.
