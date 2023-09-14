Charles E. Brochu

Charles E. Brochu

Charles E. Brochu, 68, of Hardwick, died on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness.

Born in Hardwick on Feb. 23, 1955, he was the son of Michael and Jeannette Brochu, one of eight siblings in a very strict, French-Catholic family. Charles was a life-long resident of Hardwick, graduating from Hazen Union in 1973.

