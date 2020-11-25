Charles “Chappy” Slayton, 78, died in the comfort of his home Nov. 20, 2020, after losing a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Belvidere on May 6, 1942, to Charles and Evadeen (Barup) Slayton.
He married Sandra Lafountain, love of his life, on Nov. 24, 1961, in Jeffersonville. He enjoyed dancing, hunting, fishing, RVing, camping, and most of all, loved playing his guitar and singing country music.
He spent most of his working years delivering, setting up and servicing mobile homes, double-wides and modular homes. He started working for Ray’s Mobile Homes in South Burlington. He owned and operated his own business, Slayton’s Mobile Home Services, out of his home for 10 years. After that, he worked for Latham Trailer Sales in Bolton for 18 years and retired from KA Harvey’s Mobile Homes Sales in 2005.
Besides his loving wife Sandi, he leaves behind his only child, Donald Slayton, and two grandchildren, Emily Slayton and Evan Slayton, all of Jeffersonville. He leaves a special brother, Dwight “Chuck” Slayton of Belvidere, and brother Butch Labounty of Newport; a niece, Heather Slayton; nephews, Christoper “Bucky” Slayton and Conrad Slayton and partner, Alaina Manning, all of Belvidere; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves his daughter-in-law, mother of his grandchildren, Cheryle Slayton, of Eden; and his beloved cat, Smokey.
After his retirement, he and Sandi sold their home in Jeffersonville and moved into their summer cottage in Milton, spending winters in Leesburg, Fla. While there, Chappy formed a five-piece country band and ran music jam sessions on Sunday afternoons in the rec hall.
Due to health problems they sold the cottage and their place in Florida and settled in Sterling View Mobile Home Park in Hyde Park. While there, he was asked to run music jams like he did in Florida. They brought good crowds, lots of friends and everybody enjoyed them. Because of Chappy’s failing health and COVID, the jams were forced to shut down. He was well known, well liked and will be missed by all who knew him.
At Chappy’s request, there will be no services. He will be cremated and when Sandi’s time comes, the ashes will be combined and strewn in the lake out in front of their cottage. Let’s hope they play country music in heaven.
The family would like to thank doctors Coddaire, Ospina and Kunin, and another big thank you to the nurses at the infusion clinic at Copley Hospital, and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for giving him such great care.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave, Morrisville, VT 05661, or the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave, Morrisville, VT 05661.
