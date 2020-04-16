Charles Bothfeld, age 101, a resident of Cabot, died April 3, 2020, after a long and fulfilling life.
He was born in Sherburn, Mass., Dec. 13, 1918, son of Theodore and Viola Bothfeld.
Charlie saw extensive action in World War II, driving tanks, liberating concentration camps and earning the Bronze Star Medal for bravery. He was discharged with the rank of captain.
Charlie then embarked on a career at the farm of Medfield State Hospital in Massachusetts.
In 1973, Charlie and his wife, Norma, “retired” to Cabot and began a new adventure of gardening, helping out on his brother’s farm, and traveling throughout the United States in their camper.
Charlie was known for his impressive gardening skills and provided produce to the Vermont Food Bank and to the Twin Valley Senior Center in East Montpelier.
Charlie enjoyed visiting the Twin Valley Senior Center for its excellent meals and for competitive cribbage games with friends and his brother Walter.
Norma, his wife of almost 72 years, died earlier, as did his parents and his brothers Theodore, Robert and Richard Bothfeld.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Golden of Gorham, Maine; his brothers Walter Bothfeld of Cabot and Clark Bothfeld of Northfield; several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
A service will be held later in the year. Contributions in honor of Charlie’s life would be appreciated to Twin Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 152, East Montpelier, VT 05651.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick is in care of arrangements. To share condolences and memories: dgfunerals.com.