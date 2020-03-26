Charles B. Twombley

Charles Brendon “Charlie” Twombley, 82, of Berlin died in the comfort of his family at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He was born in Morrisville Sept. 6, 1937, son of Warren G. and Mary Cora (Wheeler) Twombley.
On August 12, 1986, he married Kathleen McNeil in Montpelier.
Charlie enlisted out of high school in the U.S. Air Force and then re-enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving his country for 22 years. He retired in 1977.
Joining the civilian workforce, Charlie was employed for 13 years in child support enforcement at the State Office Complex in Waterbury. He retired from there in 1999. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Kathleen Twombley of Berlin; his daughter Jennifer Twombley and his grandson Lyle Hicks of Stowe; two stepdaughters, Lisa McMillon of Berlin and Laure Lane of Ferndale, Wash.; a step-granddaughter Jasmine Carpenter of Waitsfield; three brothers, Winston “Winnie” Twombley and his wife Shirley, Wayne Twombley, and Robert Twombley and his wife Sandy, all of Vermont; and several nieces and nephews. A sister, Mary Douglass, died earlier.
Services will be private. Donations in memory of Charles Twombley would be appreciated to the Waterbury Food Shelf, 57 S. Main St., Suite 3, Waterbury, VT 05676 or to a different food shelf of one’s choice. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.