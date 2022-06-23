Charity Levandusky of Wells, Maine, died on Dec. 14, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1980.
She was scheduled for an organ transplant within days of her death, having passed all the testing to qualify. Much to her dismay and that of her family, a COVID-19 patient was put in her room.
Just to visit, Charity’s family had to go through security, follow protocol and only two people were allowed to visit the entire time she was hospitalized. She fought to survive but following no visitation from family for 15 days, she became confused and lost the battle to survive.
Fortunately, she did not get COVID-19, but she lost that fighting desire to live.
When asked, “Do you want to go see Gram in heaven?” she immediately, very softly, said yes.
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, there will be a private memorial service at the Belvidere Cemetery at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside her grandmother, Doris Barup, who she dearly loved.
Her family’s hearts are saddened but they rejoice Charity is pain free.
She is survived by her parents, David and Carol Levandusky; her sisters, Linda Robert and Wendy Chesney; husband, Michael Spritzer; son, Anthony Dejackome; niece, Katelyn Chesney, who she dearly loved; many cousins, including Medford Barup, one of her best buddies; and she was very special to her Aunt Cappy and Aunt Sally.
