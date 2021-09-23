Cedric W. Demeritt, 83, of Colchester, died at the McClure Miller Respite house on August 19th, 2021. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Ready Funeral Home in Burlington.
The funeral service was held Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Craftsbury, 7 Church Lane, Craftsbury, followed by a full burial service at Craftsbury Branch Cemetery, 678 Wild Branch Road.
To view the full obituary and place online condolences, visit readyfuneral.com.
