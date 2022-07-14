Cecile L. Languerand

A Mass of Christian burial for Cecile Lucie Languerand, who died Monday, May 9, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville, with Father Jon Schnobrich as celebrant.
Burial will follow in the family lot in the St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Hyde Park.
Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Crosby Center at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
