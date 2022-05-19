Cecile L. Languerand

Cecile Lucie Languerand, 68, died Monday, May 9, 2022, after a long and courageous journey with breast cancer. She died in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born May 12, 1953, in Bedford, Québec, Canada, the daughter of the late Juliette Irene (Marois) and Lorenzo Joseph Daigle. She attended Johnson and Eden public schools and Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park.
On Sept. 12, 1970, she married her lifelong love, André “Andy” Albert Languerand, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Hyde Park. When the youngest of their six children began school, Cecile followed, first obtaining her GED and, later, her master’s degree in education from the University of Vermont.
Cecile’s greatest joy was her family, especially her six grandchildren. She spent several weeks each year in California with her grandsons, and loved the summer months in Vermont, when she could garden and watch her grandchildren frolic on the lawn, reading books, playing in coffee grounds, shaving cream or corn and telling their Meme endless stories.
The colder months brought bottomless pots of tea and stories with her grandchildren inside her loving home. She loved traveling with her daughters, hiking and walking and enjoying Vermont’s pristine landscapes, reading, good coffee, good food, gardening, family dinners, exploring cultures, any adventures and celebrating all children.
Cecile’s second joy was her work as a developmental educator at the Lamoille Family Center. She previously worked at Cambridge Elementary’s Essential Early Education program. She was an advocate to children and families throughout the Lamoille valley. She will be remembered by all who knew her for unequivocal kindness and her passionate support and advocacy of children and their families.
She was a bright light in the world, and she enriched so many lives. She was loved and admired by many. Her love, patience and inclusivity were breathtaking. She often reminded us that we can only do the best that we know how. She was a role model for all and a mentor for many.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Andy, of Elmore; six children, Robert Languerand of Morrisville, Dulcie Lagies and husband, Arasch of San Jose, Calif., Christine Languerand and husband, Jason Cloutier of Wolcott, Sabrina Languerand of Wolcott, André Languerand and wife, Martha Machia of Wolcott, and Michel Languerand and partner, Jamie Neuland of Morristown; six grandchildren, Ciara Benfield, Iris Cloutier, Cyrus Lagies, Vincent Lagies, Nora Languerand and Camille Languerand; seven siblings, Odette Shields (Kevin) of Moodus, Conn., Julia Tardif (Raymond) of Swanton, Lisette Roberge (Norman) of Underhill, Rita Hance of Milton, Ginette Sholan (Albert) of Vero Beach, Fla., Real Daigle (Penny) of Eden, and Michel Daigle of Milton, Fla.; and aunts, uncles and dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Donald Godin.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated later in the summer at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville, with a tentative date set for Thursday, July 28, 2022. An announcement will be published early in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or to Lamoille Family Center, 480 Cady’s Falls Road, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northrnvermontfuneralservice.com.
