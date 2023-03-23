Cecile J. Dyke

Cecile Jeannette (Dufresne) Dyke, died peacefully at her home in Morgantown, W.V., on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1948, in Hardwick and was the daughter of the late Armand Dufresne and Therese (Bellavance) Dufresne of Hardwick.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cecile Jeannette (Dufresne) Dyke, died peacefully at her home in Morgantown, W.V., on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1948, in Hardwick and was the daughter of the late Armand Dufresne and Therese (Bellavance) Dufresne of Hardwick.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Raymond Dyke; her sister, Louis Davis; and brothers-in-law, John Dyke and Roy Dyke.
Cecile was a lifelong educator, whether it was as a teacher or paraeducator in a classroom, or as mom, grandma or “Ceal” at the dining room table. She worked with each child to help them understand and be the best they could be. Her great skills with math stayed with her to the very end; helping with math homework was a favorite activity.
Cecile enjoyed living with her daughter, Tabitha, and her family in her retirement. She enjoyed her daughter Wendy’s visits to West Virginia with her girls.
She spent many happy hours knitting and working on jigsaw puzzles. Cecile was a beloved grandma to her grandchildren, however they came to be part of her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Cecile is survived by two daughters, Tabitha Sorensen, whom she lived with, her son-in-law, Adam Sorensen, and their children, Lillian, Owen and Eliot, of Morgantown, W.V., and Wendy Dyke of Andover, N.H. and her three girls, Elizabeth, Emily and Priscilla; sisters, Maggie Stockwell, Orise Ainsworth and Leona Smith; brothers, Eugene Dufresne and Michael Dufresne; sister-in-law, Nancy Barr; brother-in-law, Bob Dyke; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. Donations can be made in memory of Cecile to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) and to St. Ursula Food Pantry and Outreach, Box 18 Pursglove WV 26546, a local Morgantown, W.V., program that Cecile supported through her church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Star City, W.V.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover and Morgantown is providing care and guidance to the family.
Messages of comfort and other symbolic gestures for the family may be offered at smithfcc.com.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.