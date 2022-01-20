Catherine Alice Murphy, 70, of Elmore, died peacefully and with dignity, family by her side, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, of complications associated with ALS. She was a life force and life partner with Jon Gailmor, mother to Aaron, Maya and Micaela, grandmother to Farrah and Cooper and a bright light to countless others.
She was born in Eden, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 1951, to Marjorie (Ryther) and Eugene Murphy and was a sister to five siblings.
She graduated high school as salutatorian, was “Miss Smith Hardware” at Eden’s annual Corn Festival and graduated from Cornell University in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Cathy moved to the Green Mountain State in 1976, where she found her home. Shortly thereafter, she received her master’s degree in counseling from the University of Vermont and dedicated the rest of her life to enriching the lives of others.
She met Jon Gailmor in 1979 and married him in 1985, a union that lasted until her death. They forged a life in Elmore, where they grew into the community, and told tales of loons, mud season and long, cold winters.
Fairness and equity were always front and center for Cathy. She firmly believed that every human being was worthy of being heard and understood. She established a private mental health practice, which allowed her to flourish as a beacon in her community.
Cathy Murphy was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Sharon and Melanie; her brother, Ron; and nephew, Michael.
She is survived by her immediate family; her siblings, Michael and Sean; her cousin, Pam (Roglich); and countless people whose lives she touched.
Donations in her name may be sent to the ALS Association (als.org) and Lamoille County Food Share (lcfoodshare.org).
A celebration of Cathy’s life will be held in the spring, time and place to be decided.
