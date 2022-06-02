Catheryn A. Bleser (Deziel), 64, of Wolcott, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morristown.
Cathy was born March 28, 1958, in Cowansville, Quebec, the daughter of the late Nicholas Bleser and Arline (Ingalls) Bleser. She grew up in Abercorn, Quebec and attended school in Sutton, Quebec.
Cathy had an incredible love for animals of all sizes, which started as a young girl. She was a very active child always playing outside. She lived on a farm and had many different pets, like a turtle, rabbits and hamsters, and she also collected bugs and frogs. She always had a fondness for horses. She loved riding, took lessons and entered horse show jumping competitions.
As a teenager she had the opportunity to travel across Canada, an adventure she enjoyed in the company of very good friends.
She married Rick Deziel. They lived in California for four years while Rick was in the Marines. Following his tour of duty they traveled across the United States with their young daughter, Jessica. Cathy always said, New Mexico was her favorite state to travel through. The mountains and landscape were so beautiful.
Her son, Adam, was born and they decided to settle in Vermont. They had a small farm that included a horse named Poco. She taught Jessica and Adam how to ride bareback, English and western style.
Cathy loved to read and garden, producing beautiful, large vegetable gardens. She enjoyed the unbelievable view and peace right outside her door. The sun and beach were her happy place. She really enjoyed her trips to Vieques, Puerto Rico, and Florida with family, along with music and dancing.
Everyone always knew when Cathy arrived because the radio in her car would be booming. She would be bopping away, so happy and carefree. You couldn’t help but smile when she showed up.
Cathy was the type of person everyone liked to be around. She was not judgmental but kind, generous and fun. Her work family is where friendships started that lasted the rest of her life.
The only thing Cathy loved more than her animals (or just as much) was her family. She would do anything she could to support her family despite any inconvenience or hardship it may have caused her. She enjoyed family gatherings and the chance to see nieces, nephews and siblings. She also valued her time with her grandchildren that she loved so much. She wanted them to have as many opportunities and experiences as possible. Jessica and Adam will be forever grateful to have had a mother who was also their best friend. She was a special person that will be greatly missed.
Cathy is survived by her loving sister, Lynne Bleser of Abercorn, Quebec; her brother, Jerry Bleser and wife, Francine of Sutton, Quebec; daughter, Jessica Deziel and husband, Roy Cookson of Hardwick; son, Adam Deziel and wife, Tabatha of Wolcott; grandchildren, Tamica, Caydyn and Mia Deziel and Adeline Domina; nieces and nephews, Aylssa, Nick, Josh Bleser of Quebec, Canada, Lisa Deponte and husband, Mike of East Longmeadow, Mass., and John Deziel and wife, Ashlee of Springfield, Mass., and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Joan Bleser; stepfather, William (Bill) Rogerson; and former husband, Rick Deziel.
Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott VT 05680.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
