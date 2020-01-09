Catherine Stannard, 86, of Hyde Park died peacefully at The Manor in Morrisville on Jan. 4, 2020.
She was born in Johnson July 27, 1933, daughter of Ralph and Madeline Laythe Davis.
She was married to Clyde Stannard; he died April 15, 2012.
Catherine worked as a housekeeper at the Lamoille County Courthouse and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department from 1983 to 2008. She had worked for Father Dufoe in Graniteville from 1959 to 1965.
Catherine enjoyed collecting recipes and kept a daily diary.
Survivors include two sisters, Betty Jones of Eden and Linda Young of Delaware, and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Stannard of Hyde Park.
Her husband and parents died earlier, as did her siblings Frank, Charles, Ruth, Joyce, Pauline, Sandra, Elwin and Grant.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Spring burial will be in St. Teresa’s Cemetery in Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Catherine’s memory may be made to The Manor, Activities Fund, 577 Washington Highway, Morrisville, VT 05661.
