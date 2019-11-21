Catherine Melba Lamphere, 78, of South Woodbury died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Berlin Health & Rehabilitation Center in Berlin.
She was born in Northfield June 19, 1941, daughter of Melba (Goodyear) Gilbert, and attended Woodbury public schools.
On May 1, 1965, she married Charles William Lamphere in Hardwick and they made their home in Woodbury.
In her earlier years, Catherine stayed at home to care for her young son. She later was employed as a cook for the Woodbury school lunch program and worked for Cherry Hill Cannery in Berlin.
She enjoyed caring for animals and loved time spent with her son, granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Calvin Lamphere and companion Brenda Burke; a granddaughter, Apryl Lamphere, and two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Chloe Lamphere, all of South Woodbury; four siblings, Lynwood Gilbert of Barre, Gerald “Jerry” Gilbert and Larry Gilbert, both of Woodbury, and Constance “Connie” Gilbert of Pittsford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her husband, Charles, died in 1978. Her mother also died earlier, as did four siblings, John Gilbert, Carol Donnelly, Barbara Codling and Nancy Allen.
Spring graveside services will be at South Woodbury Cemetery.