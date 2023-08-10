Carrie M. Stevens

Carrie M. Stevens

Carrie Marie (Lane) Stevens, 88, died peacefully on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Balsam House, where she was a resident.

She was predeceased by her husband, Murray Kent Stevens Sr., and daughter, Julie Marie Stevens. The heavens are rejoicing as she is now with her much-loved husband, family members and friends who died before her.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.