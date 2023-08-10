Carrie M. Stevens

Carrie Marie (Lane) Stevens, 88, died peacefully on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Balsam House, where she was a resident.
She was predeceased by her husband, Murray Kent Stevens Sr., and daughter, Julie Marie Stevens. The heavens are rejoicing as she is now with her much-loved husband, family members and friends who died before her.
Carrie was born in New Hampshire on June 5, 1935, at 12:04 a.m. She grew up in Lancaster, N.H., and was the daughter of Katherine and Harold Lane. Her dad was a florist, and Carrie loved to help him in his shop. In later years, Carrie loved sending flower arrangements to family and friends during special occasions to show her support and love. Murray and Carrie sent plenty of love to others over the years.
Carrie graduated in 1953 from Lancaster High School. Her mom was a nurse, and Carrie thought she, too, would become one. Carrie helped in the nurses’ office of her high school and later went to nurse training in Boston. While her path ultimately brought her in a different direction, she often had home remedies and tips that cured the worst of days.
She married the love of her life, Murray Kent Stevens Sr., on June 5, 1954, and moved to Durham while Murray finished and graduated from University of New Hampshire. They were married 44 years before his death in 1998. They raised their family, Sherry, Chip and Julie, for most of those years in Randolph, Maine.
They made many dear friends. If you were visiting, you were guaranteed delicious food, laughter, conversation and many good songs around the piano. Carrie and Murray spent time over the years in both Maine and their beloved state of Vermont, where they built a house near Collins Pond in Hyde Park.
Carrie would bring her gift of song to any moment when the occasion arose. Her beautiful voice was a treasure that brought joy to birthday celebrations, parties and church services. Her children, grandchildren and friends would always look forward to her early morning birthday song on their special day. Music was an important part of Carrie’s life. She was a member of Christ Church, where she had many friends who loved her. When Murray was alive, they both sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.
Carrie’s many passions included her love of animals. Their home adopted many types of pets, including squirrels, raccoons, birds and any of nature’s baby critters that needed loving and care. Many memories of her include a dog in the passenger seat as she whipped down country roads with her lead foot on the gas and adventurous spirit guiding the way.
Carrie is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Stevens and grandson, Zachery Stevens; son, Murray Kent Stevens Jr. and his wife, Mary Jo; granddaughter, Carissa Stevens-Bard and husband, Patrick; great-grandchildren, Stella and Ellis Bard; and granddaughters, Lesley Stevens and Bryn Stevens and her husband, Scott.
Thank you to the Balsam House for their loving care over the years while Carrie was a resident, and to Maine General Hospice and the loving angels that have been there for her these past months.
Service and burial will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Hyde Park, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband and daughter.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Carrie’s name to Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta ME 04330, or to Maine General Hospice, P.O. Box 828, Waterville ME 04903.
