Carolyn Celia Sanders, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Manor Nursing Home in Morristown, where she had resided for the past two years. She was born in Northumberland, N.H., on April 20, 1927, to the late Clyde C. and Ruth J. (Churchill) Cochran. She was the eldest of Cochran-Churchill children.
Carolyn graduated from Peoples Academy in 1945, then worked for many years for the Cabot Creamery. She later met and married the love of her life, Lynol Sanders. Together they raised three girls.
Carolyn was known for her generosity and big heart. Anyone who knew her loved her and she loved no one like she loved her family. Carolyn liked to spend her spare time in her garden, and even when she found it harder to walk later in life, she did not let it slow her down. You could always drive by her home on Laporte Road in Morristown and see Carolyn tending to her flowers and watching the traffic go by.
Carolyn had a passion for crocheting and making gifts for her family, as many of her grandchildren have a handmade blankets and matching pillows that she made specially for them. She would always enjoy the seasonal trips to the Snack Bar in Stowe for a few scoops of their delicious orange pineapple ice cream.
Carolyn is survived by her sister, Adlee Greenough of Cape Coral, Fla.; her two daughters, Robin Guyette and her husband, Randy of Waterbury Center, and Sharon Gagner and her husband, James of Eden; her nine grandchildren, Brandon Guyette of Barre, Hillary Guyette of Morrisville, Dawn Byrne of New Hampshire, Lori Bisson of Barre, Tracey Byrne of Morristown, Tina Norton of Morristown, Adam Gagner of Eden, Kim Earl of Eden, and Erin Gagner of Johnson.
Carolyn also had many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren that she loved and cared for as well.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Clyde Cochran and Ruth (Churchill) Cochran; her husband, Lynol Sanders; her daughter, Paula Huard; her sisters, Modena Smith, Regina Cochran and Marlene McLeod; her brothers, Calvin and Wilton Cochran; and her great-grandson, Justin Byrne.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Life Enrichment, Manor Nursing Home, 577 Washington Hwy, Morrisville VT 05661. Carolyn enjoyed the activities that the life enrichment team put together during her stay and would love to have supplies and donations made to continue their efforts with the current residents.
Arrangements are being assisted by Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury. Condolences can be made at perkinsparker.com.
