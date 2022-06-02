Carolyn Bartkowicz, 95, of Johnson, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after a sudden illness.
Carolyn was born on Dec. 22, 1926, in Paterson, N.J., to Cornelius and Trina Miller. She married John Walter Bartkowicz on Jan. 16, 1954, who preceded her in death in 1984.
Carolyn was predeceased by Cornelius Miller, Trina Miller, Kenneth Miller, John Miller and Claudia Conklin.
She is survived by Cara and Joseph DeKens, Matthew DeKens and Michael DeKens, as well as many nieces and nephews sprinkled across the states, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Carolyn loved to love on people. She sewed dresses for her daughter and nieces, enjoyed knitting baby sweaters, booties and blankets, knitted Christmas stockings for all her nieces and nephews and recently found pleasure in creating greeting cards. Her hands were rarely still. Playing cards with friends, doing puzzles and participating in church functions were part of her weekly routine.
For many years Carolyn worked as the board of adjustment secretary in West Milford, N.J. After retirement she relocated to Vermont and volunteered for many causes to help others.
Please join in celebrating her life Saturday, June 11, 2022, between 10 a.m.-noon at the United Church of Johnson on Main Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Church of Johnson, 100 Main Street, Johnson VT 05656.
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32: “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.