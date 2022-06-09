Caroline Holbrook, 98, a longtime resident of Belvidere, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1923, in Belvidere, the daughter of the late Albert and Gladys (Chappell) Holbrook. Caroline was a service volunteer and receptionist at Copley Hospital and Second Chance Thrift Store.
She is survived by her cousin, Lois Strong.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the family lot in Belvidere Center Cemetery. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
