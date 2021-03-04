Carol Locke

Carol Joyce Bell Taylor Locke, age 100.9, of Jeffersonville, and Rutland, Mass., died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in the comfort of her own home.
Carol was born in St. Albans on May 28, 1920, to the late Abner and Rhoda (Neff) Bell. She lived in Swanton, and moved to Jeffersonville in 1927, where she grew up. She graduated from Cambridge High School, Class of 1938, and attended the University of Vermont, where she met and married Francis “Frank” Taylor. After living in Brattleboro and Port Jervis, N.Y., for a short time, they moved to Rutland, Mass., settling down to raise their five children. After many years of being the most amazing mother and homemaker, Carol stepped out into the work force and got a secretarial job at Naquag Elementary School in Rutland.
While living in Rutland, Carol belonged to the First Congregational Church and sang, alto, in the church choir for 29 years. She was also a member of the Monday Night Club and Players Club, singing in many musicals.
In 1981, she and Frank moved back to her childhood home in Jeffersonville. She became a member of the Cambridge Chorale and volunteered at Second Chance in Morrisville. She also became a member of the Second Congregational Church and joined its choir.
Carol was the 2006 Volunteer of the Year recipient from the Bryan Memorial Art Gallery in Jeffersonville. She also had the honor of being Jeffersonville’s grand marshal for its July 4 celebration in 2009.
After the death of her husband, Frank, in February 1985, 10 years later, in April 1995, she married Phillip Locke, who was the light of her life. Phil would tell Carol that, “The sun rises and sets with you.” It was a memory she cherished.
Carol was an inspiration to anyone who knew her, a true reflection of God’s love in action. She was kind, gentle and believed the best in everyone. Her kind-heartedness, quick wit and positive attitude would make anyone’s day brighter. Carol was a wonderful baker and graciously shared her skills and recipes with family and friends. Her apple pies, buttermilk donuts and almond puffs were just a few of her sought-after delicacies. Carol certainly was one of a kind and will be sorely missed.
Carol is survived by her five children, Phyllis Edwards and her husband, Greg, of Cambridge, Frank Taylor of Enosburg, Bruce Taylor of Jeffersonville, Cheryl Beckwith and her husband, Jamie, of Fletcher, and Diane O’Neil, currently living in Jeffersonville, and her husband, Tom, of Rutland, Mass.; 10 grandchildren, Stacey Edwards Alden, Kris Taylor and his wife, Kimmie, Doug Edwards, Marcy Taylor, Jason Taylor Schofield, Ryann Carol Schofield, Kody Hill, Jesse O’Neil, Jamie O’Neil, Taylor O’Neil and Ethan Taylor; 10 great-grandchildren, Nick, Haley, Caitlyn, Trever, Paige, Dylan, Averie, Bella, Azariah and Cheyenne.
Carol also dearly loved Phil’s three children, Mildred “Millie” and her husband, Carlton Piper, Lynwood “Woody” Locke and his wife, Starr, and Edwin “Chuck” Locke and his wife, Sandi. Phil died in 2004 and Millie died in 2019.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Eunice Gates, Marjorie Pignona and Phyllis McGregor.
Lastly, we mustn’t forget her beloved cat, Beau, aka Kitty Boy, who already misses her.
There will be no services at this time, due to COVID-19.
Memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadow Road, Morrisville, VT 05661, or for the outstanding help from Lamoille County Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
