Carol Greaves Paine, 80, of Morrisville died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, with her children by her side.
She was born at Copley Hospital Oct. 2, 1939, daughter of Mahlon P. and Esther Lanpher Greaves. She graduated from Peoples Academy in 1957.
Carol was raised on her family’s farm, Greaves Farm Dairy, on Washington Highway. Her best memories were staying in Elmore at the “back farm” with her grandparents; she especially adored her grandfather, Clifton. She had chores on the farm, drove the tractor to help bring in the hay, and delivered milk to local homes and businesses.
Her working history spanned 53 years, starting at age 18 at Paine’s Restaurant, where she met and married her children’s father, Roland Paine. Carol prided herself in providing topnotch customer service. She was a master in her profession and expected excellence from all the new staff she trained. Carol was an efficient and conscientious worker, and she endeavored to pass on her unwavering work ethic to her family.
Carol proudly provided for her children, and as “Nana” she watched over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and for the past few years, she lovingly cared for her mother, alongside her late brother, Stephen. Supporting school and sporting events for the children in her family was one of her favorite pastimes. With photos and memorabilia collected, she enjoyed making scrapbooks to celebrate these special events. Throughout the years, she became a familiar presence in the community and created many heartfelt relationships.
Lastly, North Carolina’s Duke University has lost its biggest fan. Carol dutifully supported her Dukies and for years tracked their wins and losses in a special notebook. That brought her hours of joy.
Carol is survived by four children, Janet Paine and husband Mike DiBattista, Brent Paine and wife Jane, Bruce Paine and wife Gloria, and Bill Paine and wife Melanie; eight grandchildren, Jennifer MacDonough and husband Kevin, Tyler Hammond, Lauren Paine, Amy Rodriguez and partner Christie Mayo, Rob Rodriguez and wife Heather, Autumn Trombly, Ashley Trombly and partner Aaron Lewis, and Samantha Ballard and husband Dylan; six great-grandchildren, Athena and Griffin Myers, Kevin MacDonough, Grady and Estes Rodriguez, and Ava Moodie.
She is also survived by her mother, Esther Greaves; sister, Gail Deuso; sister, Jayne Deam and partner Hyle Daughtry; sister-in-law, Linda Greaves; nieces and nephew Julie Desrochers and husband Jeff, Suzanne Hurlburt and husband Joe, Christie Bramell and husband Scott, and Michael Deuso and partner Sherry.
Her father, Mahlon Greaves, died earlier, as did a brother, Stephen Greaves; a grandson, Thomas Paine; and a brother-in-law, Norman Deuso
Friends may call at Faith Funeral Home in Morrisville on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. At Carol’s request, a private memorial service will be held at the Wheeler Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661, or Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
