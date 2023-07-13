Carol Farnham

“My mother loved to help people, she gave of her time to those who needed it whether family, friends, or her patients at Copley Hospital. As her daughter, she gave me the most wonderful, storied childhood. When I was living and working in Texas, she sent me care packages full of my favorite things. Thank you, Mom, for some of the best times of my life.”
So often when people die, they may only be known in two or three dimensions to friends and neighbors. In Carol’s situation she was truly multi-dimensional. She came to Hyde Park in 1945 with her mother, father, brother and sister to own and operate the Hyde Park Inn.
Carol (Anderson) Farnham of Morrisville died on Wednesday, July 7, 2023.
Vermont offered her the opportunity to own, train and ride horses. The first was Jig Time as a teen, and later in life, Arabesque, a purebred Arabian stallion. Carol loved to read, and she connected this love as was witnessed by many who saw her reading to her horse in the meadow. Later a rescue cow pony from Colorado named John enjoyed spending the last part of his life in Carol’s barn and pasture. She was glad to house him after her own horse had died.
Carol’s love of Cape Cod for a month in the summer was just the ticket to match her passion for swimming. She was skilled at swimming and diving and was a regular lane-swimmer at the Swimming Hole in Stowe.
She was well known for her creative designs of Christmas cards with a new drawing each year and clever wording for the message inside based on Bible verses or choir music that brought seasonal greetings to the lucky recipient.
Carol’s second family was her local church where she was a regular in the choir and developed many wonderful lifelong friends. Professionally, she was a RN at Copley Hospital for over 30 years, after which she worked for five years at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury before retiring.
Carol and Romaine built their family home where they resided and raised a family for well over 60 years.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Page; her brother, Jack Anderson and his wife, Sharon Anderson; nephew, Chris Anderson; niece, Jennifer Anderson; grandniece, Lilley Anderson; and grandnephews, Ben Juarez and Cooper Anderson.
Carol is also survived by Warren H. Farnham III and his children and his wife, Suzette Parent Farnham, Pamela Farnham Bates and husband, Peter and their children, JoAnn Farnham Dilloway and her children, Peter Warsaw and his wife, Ada Fan and their children, Wendy Warsaw Bourland and husband, John and their youngest daughter, and Robin Warsaw Divisio and her daughters.
She was predeceased by her sister, Eleanor Anderson; two cousins, Natalie Duffy and Bob Holton; Eleanor Douglas Farnham, wife of Warren H. Farnham Jr.; Carrie B. Stowell Farnham and Warren H. Farnham Sr. and their daughter, Rebecca Farnham Warsaw and her husband, Robert; Warren H. Farnham Jr.; Raina Starr Bourland, eldest daughter of Wendy and John Bourland; and Michael Dilloway.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the United Community Church of Morrisville with Pastor Becca Girrell officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to plant a tree or donate to your most loved charity in memory of Carol (Anderson) Farnham.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick. Online condolences and memories of Carol may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.