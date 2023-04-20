Carol Ann (Theroux) Mason, 77, of Eden died peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at University of Vermont Medical Center.
Carol was born on June 14, 1945, to Raymond and Eleanor (Jones) Theroux. The burial will be held at the Branch Cemetery in Craftsbury on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
