Carol Ann Lambert

Carol Ann (Casey) Lambert, 79, of Morrisville, died on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Copley Hospital with her daughter at her side.
She was born on May 31, 1943, in Pomona, Calif. Carol grew up in Lynn and Nahant, Mass., and moved to Hardwick in 1978.
Carol worked in the hospitality industry in many capacities, including Harrington’s, Trapp Family Lodge, and the longest being at Farm Resort from 1993 through the early 2000s. Carol was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.
In 2000, Carol married Ed Lambert, whom she met at Farm Resort. They lived in Morrisville together for years. Carol would tell you her happiest times were when she was surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren, who all loved their Mimi.
She was an avid sports fan. She loved all New England teams and rarely missed a Bruins, Red Sox or Patriots game. She loved a good sports debate with her family.
She leaves her husband Ed after 23 years of marriage. She also leaves her brother, Val Gorham, of Fairport, N.Y.; three children and their families, Michael Campbell and his wife, Katie of Georgia, Patrick Campbell and his wife, Hope of St. Johnsbury, and Kandi Greaves and her husband, Jeremy of Walden; her stepdaughter, Barb Holms of Stoughton, Mass.
Carol’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. She leaves Brennah Campbell of Bridgewater, Mass., Kelsey Campbell of Milton, Christopher Campbell of Marshfield, and Kurtis, Keith and Kasey Greaves of Walden. She leaves her step-grandson, Bradley Lambert of Cornwall; and great-grandchildren, Rose and Sadie.
She was predeceased by her stepson, Steven Lambert of Morrisville; and her step-granddaughter, Grace Emery of Milton.
Carol’s family would like to extend a thank you to the caregivers from Lamoille Home Health, as well as the staff at Copley Hospital for the incredible care they provided to Carol.
Donations in memory of Carol can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Camp Ta-Kum-Ta in South Hero.
A private celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a future date.
