Carol Ann Lambert

Carol Ann Lambert

Carol Ann (Casey) Lambert, 79, of Morrisville, died on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Copley Hospital with her daughter at her side.

She was born on May 31, 1943, in Pomona, Calif. Carol grew up in Lynn and Nahant, Mass., and moved to Hardwick in 1978.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.