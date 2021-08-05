Graveside services for Carol Ann Davison Graf of Morrisville, who died April 9, 2021, will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in the Elmore Cemetery in Elmore with Rev. Ernest Machia officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.

