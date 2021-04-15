Carol A. Graf

Carol Ann Graf, 68, of Morrisville, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born May 20, 1952, in Hardwick, the daughter of Carroll and Beverly (Alexander) Davison. She attended Hardwick public schools and graduated from Hazen Union School.
On July 7, 1977, she married Ronald Graf in Morrisville. They made their home in Portland, Ore., where they lived for many years, before relocating to Florida.
Carol returned to her roots in Vermont in 2012 to be near her family.
In her earlier years, she worked at Benny’s Restaurant in Hardwick. Later, she worked in the housekeeping department at Adventist Health in Portland, and then transferred to Florida Hospital in Orlando in 1990, where she eventually retired with Lakeside Behavioral Healthcare due to ill health.
Carol was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Oregon and Florida and volunteered her time to serve others, especially within the youth program. She will always be remembered as a fun-loving spirit, compassionate, dedicated and strong willed. Over the years, she loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed many activities such as being involved on a bowling league, playing bingo, cards and board games, traveling throughout the states and caring for animals.
Survivors include her loving mother, Beverly Skinner and her companion, Earl Dewey, of Morrisville; her children, Dale Graf and his wife, Julie, of Oregon City, Ore.; a daughter, Eileen Graf and her companion, Chris Blurton, of Orlando; a stepdaughter, Rachel Graf of Eugene, Ore.; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; siblings, Cecil Davison of Lyndonville, Marilyn Davison and her companion, Chuck Gusha, of Hardwick, Myron Davison and his wife, Tif, of the Philippines, and Penny Davison of Morrisville; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, in 2005; her father, Carroll Davison; a brother, David Davison; a sister-in-law, Sarah Davison; and a nephew, Jeremiah Davison.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the family lot of the Elmore Cemetery in Elmore.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott VT 05680.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
