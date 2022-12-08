Carmelo Colombo, 95, of Hyde Park, loving and devoted husband and father of three, died on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Born in Pozzalo, Sicily, to Salvatore Colombo and Orazia Gerratana, Carmelo enjoyed his youth, surrounded by family and the Mediterranean Sea.
When Carmelo was 19, he and his family came to America, settling in Brooklyn.
Having been well educated, Carmelo enrolled in college, majoring in biology. He enjoyed a long career as a research scientist. He was truly passionate in his work and was living his calling. He has contributed countless findings through his research in arthritis. We absolutely can thank him for progressing understanding and resulting pharmaceutical responses to the care of people dealing with arthritis.
Carmelo met Anna Maria Patti at a college function one evening. He was certain he had found “the one.” Anna Maria waited two years for his return from duty during the Korean War. Not long afterwards, they were married. Together, they have been devoted partners throughout the highs and lows of life for 66 remarkable years.
Carmelo was blessed with creativity across many forms. Whether he was developing house plans or building stone walls and patios, implementing landscape designs and making birdhouses, cooking incredible Italian meals or painting landscapes of Sicily and his cherished Vermont, Carmelo applied creative solutions and aesthetics to all areas of his life. He was always deep in thought for planning his next great creative production.
Above all else, Carmelo treasured the family who cherished him. His daughter, Grazia Simon, his son, Salvatore Colombo and his daughter, Adriana Tuczinski, were all devoted to him throughout their lives.
He is also survived by his brother, Francesco and sister-in-law, Maria; his much-loved sons-in-law, Joseph Simon and Daniel Tuczinski; and his ever-present daughter-in-law, Denise Colombo. His grandchildren brought out his greatest smiles: Doug Simon, Carl Simon, Alex Colombo, Janna Corbelle, James Spitzenberger, Nicholas Colombo, Danielle Many and Jennifer Many; and his great grandchildren will carry on his beautiful genes: Jay Corbelle, Angela Corbelle, Cillian Colombo, Louis Jerry and Damian Jerry.
His family will remain eternally grateful to the Heavenly Father for the priceless gift of their precious Papa and Nonno.
Always a religious man, Carmelo is a member of the Third Order of St. Francis. He has always led by example, helped anyone before him and praised God for his good life.
With appreciation, an option to floral gifts are donations to St. Jude Research Hospital.
Our most heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make Carmelo’s life so wonderfully rich and beautifully complete. May the legacy of his goodness live on in the hearts and lives of all who knew him.
