Carleton William Torrey

Carleton “Carl” Torrey, 62, of Johnson, lost his battle with cancer at home, surrounded by family and friends, on Aug. 29, 2020.
He was born in Haverhill, Mass., on June 22, 1958, to Frank and Lorraine Torrey. He graduated from Timberlane Regional High in Plaistow, N.H., in 1977, and joined the Marines.
Carleton was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. He served many years as an EMT and volunteer fireman, worked for DHART and did custodial work for several schools, including Haverhill Cooperative Middle School and, most recently, Waterford Elementary.
He loved hunting, fishing, old cars and being with friends and family. Carleton always had a story to tell and a project to work on. He was a dedicated Mason for many years, including time serving as Worshipful Master Mason in 2013.
Carleton was predeceased by his father, Frank Torrey, on May 6, 2008.
He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Torrey, of Haverhill, Mass.; his daughter, Jessica Fiore and husband Shane, along with grandchildren Haiden and Ashtin, of Bath, N.H.; and his son, Joshua Torrey of Reading. Pa. He also leaves his seven siblings, Lorna, Wanda and fiancé Steve, Sharon and husband Jeff, Scott and wife Paula, Darryl and wife Tami, Frank and wife Jackie, and Gary and wife Laurie; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins; his special friend Donna Roche; five cats and his beloved dog Yuki.
Carleton donated his body to science to continue to help further the medical field.
There will be a celebration of life to share the many memories of Carleton on Friday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Dowd’s Country Inn in Lyme, N.H. If you plan on attending, please bring a mask to wear.
