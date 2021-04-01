Carlene Pierce

Carlene Hazel (Potter) Pierce, 82, of Albany, and West Palm Beach, Fla., died peacefully on March 23, 2021, in Barton, with her family by her side.
She was born in Albany on Nov. 1, 1938, daughter of Hugh and Mary (Farr) Potter. Carlene attended school in Albany, and graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1956.
After graduation she went to work at the National Life Insurance Co. in Montpelier. On Feb. 21, 1959, she married Maurice Pierce of Morrisville.
Together they bought Harry and Kate Dyer’s store in August 1959 and operated it for 25 years until August 1984. From 1984-2020 they spent their winters in West Palm Beach.
She worked for Publix Supermarket for 21 years. Her most treasured times were spent with family, especially when her sons were both home and they could all be together. She enjoyed her flowers, digging in the dirt and being out in the sun.
Carlene is survived by her husband, Maurice, of 62 years; her daughter, Ronda LeBlanc and husband, Norman, of Orleans; her sons, Randy and wife, Robin, of Rock Hill, S.C., and Raymond and wife, Linda, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; four grandchildren, Travis LeBlanc and fiancé, Michelle Rober, of Newport Center, Amber LeBlanc and significant other, Adam Rahelich, of South Burlington, Richmond Pierce and wife, Katherine, and Reannah Pierce of Rock Hill, S.C.; two great-grandchildren, Hudson LeBlanc of Newport Center, and Olivia Pierce of Rock Hill; two step great-granddaughters, Kaydence and Peyton DiGirolamo of Port St. Lucie; her brothers, Waldo Potter of Albany, and Bruce Potter and wife, Patricia, of Sudbury; brothers-in-law, Fred Pierce of Morrisville, and Raymond Pierce Jr. and wife, Janet, of Pittsford; and as well as nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Mary Potter, in-laws, Raymond and Blanche Pierce, and sisters-in-law Beverly Potter and Frances Pierce.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Maple Lane Nursing Home for everything they did to make Carlene’s stay pleasant.
As per Carlene’s wishes there will be a graveside service held at the Albany Village Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929, or Maple Lane Nursing Home Activities, 60 Maple Lane, Barton VT 05822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.