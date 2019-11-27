Carl V. Driscoll

Carl Vincent Driscoll, 84, of Georgia, Vt., died peacefully at home on Nov. 18, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born in Johnson July 15, 1935, son of Carl Everett and Muriel Edna (Norway) Driscoll. After graduating from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in 1953, Carl enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for eight years.
He graduated from the former Johnson Teachers College in 1961 and went on to become a teaching principal at the Underhill Center School, and also taught at Mount Mansfield Union High School and the Browns River Middle School.
Carl was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Survivors include his children Sheila Bensen and husband Eric, Kerrie Johnson and Erin Driscoll; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Bliss and husband Larry and Betty Lou Kirk and husband Robert; and nieces, nephews and their families.
A son, David Driscoll, died earlier, as did a son-in-law, Michael W. Johnson, and two grandchildren, Carl James Driscoll and David Anthony Driscoll.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be appreciated to Vermont Fish and Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05602 or the Vermont State Police Association, 7 Baldwin St., Montpelier, VT 05602.
Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home of Essex Junction assisted the family.