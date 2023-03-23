Carl Taylor Oberg

Carl Taylor Oberg, 27, died at his Albany home on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2023. He was born on July 17, 1995. in Morrisville to his devoted family, Eric, Ruth and Lee Oberg. Carl made his family complete with his kind, compassionate, competitive and helpful nature.

Carl was a 2013 graduate of Lake Region High School where he continued his early love of sports with soccer, his many friends and his coach, Tom Evans. Carl was also known for his 3-point shots as an Albany Wolf in elementary school, earning the moniker of Carl “Money” Oberg from his teammates.

