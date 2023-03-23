Carl Taylor Oberg, 27, died at his Albany home on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2023. He was born on July 17, 1995. in Morrisville to his devoted family, Eric, Ruth and Lee Oberg. Carl made his family complete with his kind, compassionate, competitive and helpful nature.
Carl was a 2013 graduate of Lake Region High School where he continued his early love of sports with soccer, his many friends and his coach, Tom Evans. Carl was also known for his 3-point shots as an Albany Wolf in elementary school, earning the moniker of Carl “Money” Oberg from his teammates.
He was employed at Allegiance Trucks in Jericho, where he was greatly valued and able to gain confidence in his work as a diesel mechanic. The fellowship and guidance of his mentors and team members at Allegiance made a huge difference in Carl’s everyday life.
Last summer and fall Carl spent much of his free time with the Rodgers family of West Glover, where he found himself surrounded by and included in a dynamic and growing clan. His life will be celebrated with love this summer on the Rodgers family farm.
Carl, in earlier years, worked with his close friends, the Bodette brothers of Glover, in their woods, sugarhouse and off-site landscaping enterprises, leaving to gain experience in his chosen career field.
Prior to COVID-19, Carl joined his friends and brothers, many now home in the Kingdom, at Renewable Energy Systems America building wind towers from Texas to Washington State after his honorable discharge as a corporal in the U.S. Marines.
Carl served at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., Kuwait, Iraq and other locations in the Middle East. Carl’s service to his country was varied and, at times, unpredictable as is the nature of war, leaving an indelible mark on his later life as a retired veteran. Carl loved to golf at the Orleans Country Club and anywhere else he could swing a club. He was known for his willingness to golf alone, if necessary, as well as taking advantage of the rare opportunity to “blow off some steam” or frustration on the course.
Carl will be remembered fondly as the cheeky, fun-loving, bright, determined, big-hearted, dart-loving, light-beer-fueled, wisecracking, rosy-cheeked, jolly gentle giant that he was to so many souls in the Northeast Kingdom and beyond. The weight of his loss will be felt across the region and with anyone with whom he came into contact, for a very long time to come.
Carl is survived by his loving parents, Eric and Ruth Oberg; his older sister, Lee, and her kind and caring husband, George Hosfield of Westminster, Colo.; his aunt, Sandy and her husband, Eric Stevens and their children, Orson and Ivor of Grafton; his aunt, Gayle Oberg and her husband, Bob Simeone of Waterbury Center and Gayle’s children, Holly and Jesse; his aunt, Nancy Taylor and her husband, Brian Hatch of Bozrah, Conn.; and his uncle, Richard Taylor and his wife, Donna Taylor of Groton, Conn.; and neighbors, Vincent and Rosa Socia and their daughters, Annika and Alicia of Albany, who loved Carl as their own and continue to form the core of the Oberg family network without whom day-to-day life in the Northeast Kingdom would be incomplete — literally a family we chose for ourselves.
Carl’s legacy is remembered in the quality of his closest friends, who he considered brothers and vice versa. These brothers formed a cadre of champions who will move forward rich in the knowledge of his love for them and their families. An outpouring of love and support from friends, family and especially the Albany community was received at Curtis-Britch in Newport on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Carl was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Jean and Howard “Bud” Oberg of Springfield; and his maternal grandparents, Ken and Rose Taylor of Bozrah, Conn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested a contribution to a charity of your choice in recognition of Carl’s lifelong respect for home, family and neighbors.
The Oberg Family and Carl’s extended brotherhood wish to thank the entire community for their profound outpouring of support and love in this very difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.