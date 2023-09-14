Carl R. Carlson II

Carl R. Carlson II

Carl Richard “Skip” Carlson II, 56, of Morrisville, died of a heart attack at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1966, in Stowe to Dick and Nancy Carlson, followed by his sister, Julia. He grew up skiing in Stowe, learning from his parents at the tender age of 3 on Mt. Mansﬁeld. He also loved racing BMX bikes as a kid. At 14, he spent a year riding bikes all over the U.S. with Wally Kessler, who owned a private school called Introspect in Stowe.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.