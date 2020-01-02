Capt. Robert English Jr. (Bob or Bobby), 77, of Sharon and Sandwich, Mass., and Port Charlotte, Fla., died unexpectedly suddenly on Christmas Day in Hyde Park after a short-term illness.
Captain Bob was born an only child in Providence, R.I., on December 27, 1941. He was a man of many interests and many talents — a true character, as one friend recently expressed with his condolences.
He joined the Army, with his mother’s special permission, at age 17. He earned a spot on on the competitive rifle team while stationed in Alaska. One year, he won the Alaska state roller-skating marathon. After discharge, he became a professional diver off the oil rigs of Louisiana.
He came back to own an auto body shop in Rhode Island and then owned Junior’s Custom Coach, which made Cadillac station wagons sold throughout the United States and as far away as the Middle East.
In 1978, he was injured in a fire accident and was burned over 80 percent of his body; 65 percent of his body suffered third-degree burns. He was one of the first people to receive an immediate cadaver skin transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital, enabling almost unheard-of survival at that time with this degree of burn.
During Bob’s treatment, his wife, Diane, an orthopedic surgeon, virtually lived at the Massachusetts Burn Center. He and Diane returned the favor by staging 17 years of “English Bashes” as fundraisers for the Massachusetts General Hospital burn unit.
It was during that time that Bobby and a friend established Middlesex Health and Fitness, a health club in Brighton, Mass., that he ran for about 15 years.
One of the Captain’s biggest loves was the ocean. One of his many boats named the Hi-Liner could be seen among the tuna fleets off Cape Cod and Block Island. He went on to get his 1,600-ton captain’s license and worked for Hy-Line Cruises, Massachusetts Steamship Authority, Crosstown Ferry and, eventually, right up until his death, Captain John’s Boats, driving the ferry between Plymouth and Provincetown and handling whale-watching cruises. He was also a builder, and many of the decks and stairways to the beach in Sandwich, Mass., bear his signature.
Bobby married Dr. Diane (French) English in 1973. They enjoyed skiing the East, West and Europe, motorcycling, with trips to all the national parks out West, bicycle riding, and, recently, wave runners off the Florida coast.
He leaves his daughter by a previous marriage, Lori English Brown, and numerous friends he met on his adventures through the years. He was the son-in-law of Dr. Edward and Elsa French, late of Hyde Park. Diane, a graduate of Lamoille Central Academy, is the sibling of Brenda and husband Dick Kohn of California, Colleen and husband Dick Corneille of California, Selina French of Stowe and New York, Ed and wife Riki French of Hyde Park, Angela and husband Brian Norder of Morrisville, Lorely French and husband Jimmy Draznin of Oregon, Jim and wife Pattie French of New Jersey and Las Vegas, and Jill and husband Cam Ballard of Maryland.
A burial at sea and celebration of Captain Bob’s life and adventures will be held on a Captain John’s boat in Cape Cod Bay sometime in the spring.
The family would like to thank the Hyde Park FAST and fire department, NEMS, and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department for their quick and professional response and care on Christmas Day.
Condolences can be expressed at faithfh.net.