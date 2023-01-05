Candace Marie Vear

Candace Marie (White) Vear, or Candy, the name most everyone knew her by, died all too soon at home with her family by her side on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Candy was born in Morrisville on Aug. 26, 1958, to Jerry and June (Phelps) White and lived in Eden most of her life. On Sept. 2, 1979, she married her one true love, Wayne Vear, and they were blessed with two children, Josh and Danielle. Candy and Wayne also welcomed #3 as she was affectionately called, Darcie Jones, as the bonus daughter of the family.
Candy’s first priority was always her family. She was their matriarch — the sticky maple syrup that held them all together. Time spent with Wayne, her dad, Josh, Dani, Landen and Haven were all at the top of her to do list. Something as simple as taking Buster, her springer spaniel, for a walk in the sugar woods, tending the gardens, her weekly trip with her dad to Morrisville, making time to give attention to her long-haired cat Sammy, attending a school event of the grandkids or going for a ride or out to eat were favorite pastimes with family.
She loved to cook and looked forward to the family gatherings for birthdays, holidays, sugaring season and time at camp. Everyone got a special meal or dessert for their birthday, even her coworkers. The annual gathering of the whole family at Grampy’s to prepare the holiday meal with all the favorite dishes the afternoon before or the annual shopping trip with Sheila, Dee and Jen created fond memories. Spending time at the family camp on Lake Eden was a love she shared with her mom. The month spent there each summer, especially canoeing with her dad, was something she treasured.
Candy also valued friendship. She and her cousin Penny were like sisters, spending lots of time together as youngsters and adults. Candy and Pat would do anything from lawn sales to just going out so they could spend time together. She would hit all the craft sales with Annie, ski the slopes of Smugglers’ Notch with Clara, travel with Connie and enjoy horseback riding with Stacy, #3’s mom. She filled her home and office with plants and was seldom not seen driving a Toyota 4Runner.
She graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1975 and worked at the Franklin Lamoille Bank, the Lamoille County Courthouse, Union Bank, and part time at Eden General Store before being elected as Eden’s Town Clerk and Treasurer in 1996. Candy had a strong work ethic, which was reflected in her dedication to the position she proudly held for the past 26 years. She would have celebrated her 27th year in office in March 2023. Candy loved her job and even feeling unwell, she was reluctant to take time off as she did not want to stop working.
During her years in service to the town she held many positions, from auditor, trustee of public funds, planning commissioner and delinquent tax collector. In 1998 Candy received the James Marvin Award for Excellence in Community Service, was a long-time member of the Vermont Municipal Clerks & Treasurers Association and was present for the first civil union marriage to be held in Vermont.
She greeted everyone with her instant welcoming smile and professional presentation. Candy had a kind and giving heart, always ready to help wherever needed. This trait was evident from an early age when she shared her socks and gloves with Penny and would walk her home in the dark because she knew Penny was afraid. If you were going through a rough patch, you could count on Candy being the first at your doorstep offering to help you through it.
People were drawn to her welcoming nature and sensed her willingness to listen and provide a shoulder to lean on when needed. Those characteristics also shined with her connection to the Eden Congregational Church and the Eden Historical Society.
Candy leaves behind her loving and supportive husband, Wayne; her father, Jerry White Sr. of Eden; her son, Josh and grandson, Landen of Eden; her daughter, Dani and partner, Adam Young and grandson, Haven of Craftsbury; her bonus daughter, #3, Darcie Jones and her husband, Shane Kurth of Colorado; her brothers, Jay White and partner, Linda Cote of Eden, and Jeff and partner, Sheila White of Johnson; nieces, Deanna and husband, Jeff Wood and their daughter, Jada of St. Johnsbury, and Jen White, her son, Hudson and partner, Rob Lowe of Morrisville; sister-in-law, June Howe and her husband, Bob of Dummerston; her beloved pets, Buster and Sammy; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and very dear friends, Pat, Penny, Annie, Clara, Connie and Stacy.
She was predeceased by her mother, June; mother-in-law, Virgie Vear; as well as her grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per Candy’s request, there will be no public service or calling hours. A small ceremony at the family camp will be held next summer at the family’s discretion.
The family wishes to thank the following for their donation of time, energy, materials, love, support and care of Candy these last few months: Pat Tallman, Darcie Jones, Penny Strong, Connie Brown, Annie Messier, Steve and Clara Cutler, Stacy Burke, Jason Tuthill, Bill Tuthill, Ken Harvey, Lamoille Home Health and Hospice and the Lamoille Area Cancer Network. Each of them along with those who sent cards, made meals, visits and calls of support made our lives and Candy’s bearable during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, PO Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
