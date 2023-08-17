Camilla J. Salvas

Camilla Joy Salvas, 86, died peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Martin Coast Rehab Center in Hobe Sound, Fla.
She was born on March 18, 1937, in Huntington Center to Earl and Zepherine (Fielder) Zeno. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1955.
Camilla married Normand Salvas on Sept. 18, 1957, and they made their home in Morrisville. They later divorced and Camilla moved to Florida where she worked in medical records for a neurologist in Stuart until her retirement.
She is survived by her former husband, Normand Salvas; her three children, Anita (Paul), Bethany (Garret) and Courtney (Faith); grandchildren, Schuyler (Morgan) Biasini, Rachel MacAdams, Paul Masse, Nathalie Hirchak and James Salvas; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Bingham, Maeve and Lainey Biasini; siblings, Mary Hunter and family; Priscilla Conger (Bob), Gail VanSteamburg and family, Linda Lemaire (Larry), and Noel Zeno (Peggy); and several nieces and nephews.
She also leaves behind a special friend, Jan Patton; and a special cousin, Barbara Darrah.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Rebecca Whitney; and brother, Leon Zeno. She was also predeceased by her close friend and neighbor, Clara Small.
In accordance with her wishes, there are no services.
