Calvert Norris Foster Jr., better known as Chip, died at his home in Boynton Beach, Fla., on Friday, May 28, at the age of 56.
Chip was born Dec. 10, 1964, in Bristol, Conn., the son of Calvert N. Foster Sr. and Patricia (Cronin) Foster.
He grew up in Cabot for a few years and then moved to Hardwick, attending local elementary schools and Hazen Union High School.
He served as a Vermont National Guardsman. He worked with his family at Riverside Beverage in Hardwick and Caspian Arms Ltd. in Wolcott.
Chip and his partner of 28 years, Kevin W. Lange, were married in 2010. He and Kevin split their time enjoying the homes they renovated together in Bakersfield, Vt., and Florida.
Chip was like a rare antique find. They just don’t make them like Chip anymore. He was beautiful on the outside, with his constant smile and infectious laugh, and even more beautiful on the inside. He could naturally brighten your mood on your worst days and make your good days even better with his need for adventure and fun.
He lived each day in the present and each moment to the fullest. Chip always enjoyed striking up conversations with complete strangers. Everyone has a story and he was always interested to hear them. Each person who crossed Chip’s path was important and significant, and he did what he could to lift each person up and make him or her feel worthy.
Without a doubt, Chip spread so much positivity and love around to make a lasting impact for many years to come to many people. He will continue to live with each of us every day.
Chip leaves behind his husband Kevin; twin daughter, Heather Foster and her fiancé, Jordon Maynard, and grandchildren, Liam and Juliette; twin daughter, Patricia Foster and her boyfriend, Robert Coates, and granddaughter Vanessa; the mother of his daughters, Laurie Fadden; mother, Patricia Foster; sisters, Julie and her husband, Walt Ackermann, Amy and her husband, Woody Smith, and Jayne Fradette; brother, Scott and his wife, Ruth Foster; many cherished nieces and nephews, along with their families; and so many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Calvert Norris Foster Sr.; brother, Baby Eugene; grandparents, Harry W. and Ida (Woods) Foster, and Robert F. and Freda (Perkins) Cronin.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 8 at the Durant Cemetery in Cabot with his family, followed by a luncheon at his mother’s home.
Arrangements were in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
