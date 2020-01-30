C. Mark Blaisdell

Charles Mark Blaisdell of Cambridge died unexpectedly at his home on his 68th birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington, Mass., Jan. 21, 1952, son of Closson and Harriet (Staveley) Blaisdell. His family moved to Vermont when he was only 6 months old, buying a dairy farm on Bartlett Hill. He attended Cambridge Elementary School and graduated in 1970 from Lamoille Union High School.
He married Judy Nolan, the love of his life, Sept. 1, 1973 — a day to be remembered. He was a firefighter for the Cambridge Fire Department, and jumped onto a fire truck at his own wedding reception when a fire call went out.
Mark and Judy started a family two years later and bought a home on Bartlett Hill. It must have been the right thing to do, because he never left the hill.
Mark was a devoted family man, and that devotion extended to friends and neighbors. Everyone was family. Mark could be counted on to lend a hand whenever it was needed.
In his youth, Mark had a passion for muscle cars and snowmobiles. He loved driving anything, whether on four wheels or skis. He passed on his automotive knowledge and his work ethic to the next two generations. He was known for frequently changing the tires on his cars, probably because of the tread mark he left from the Hutchins farm to the Westman farm in Pleasant Valley.
In 1987-88, he and Judy purchased a large portion of the original family farm. He loved walking the property, spending time outside. He eventually built his home on this property, and later his son Adam also built his home there.
Mark had a number of occupations — farming and sugaring, working with his father, brother and sister in the family business. He became a business owner, then worked for the town of Cambridge as a truck driver and at Cambridge Elementary School as head custodian, school bus coordinator and driver, as well as being a volunteer firefighter for 18 years. He spent the last 20 years at Yipes Inc. as an automobile accessory detailer.
Mark was always glad to see you and would greet you with a smile and hug or handshake. He was always glad to meet new people and considered them friends right away. Mark lived life to the fullest. It was always all or nothing. He worked hard and played harder. Nothing was ever done at half measure.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Judy Blaisdell; two sons, Adam Blaisdell and girlfriend Krisie Farrington, and Shane Blaisdell and wife Bonnie; a daughter, Tamra Wesson and husband Randy; 11 grandchildren, Avery Blaisdell and girlfriend Ella Church, Adam Blaisdell Jr. and wife Taylor, Aaron Blaisdell and Alyas Blaisdell and their mother Tnika Blaisdell, Mariann Kreis, Chelsea (Kreis) Kirk and husband Nate, Zachary Wesson and fiancée Emily Rotax, Courtney Wesson and fiancé Chris Kelly, and Ashley, Danica and Jacelyn Wesson; four great-grandchildren, James, Joey, Hendrix and Payton; two brothers, Kent Blaisdell and wife Martha of Castleton, N.Y., and Brad Blaisdell and wife Joyce of Cambridge; two sisters, Beverley Learned of Cambridge and Sally Loura and husband Allen of Barton; two stepbrothers, Kenneth and Robert Hague; stepsister Sandra Manseau; mother-in-law Arlie (Sweet) Nolan Williamson of Jeffersonville; three brothers-in-law, Gary Nolan and wife Shelley of Morrisville, Dale Nolan of Hyde Park, and Mark Nolan and wife Marilyn of Burlington; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and special friends Pierré and Vicki Donzé and their family.
His stepmother Edna Blaisdell died earlier, as did a sister, Wilma (Blaisdell) Nye, niece Stacy (Nye) Langlois, brother-in-law John Learned, stepbrother in-law Richard “Dick” Manseau and his father-in-law Neil Nolan.
Friends may call Saturday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at A.W. Rich Funeral Home-Fairfax Chapel. The funeral will be Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main St., Jeffersonville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Mark’s memory may be made to Cambridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 231, Jeffersonville, VT 05464 or Cambridge Rescue, P.O. Box 431, Jeffersonville, VT 05464. To share memories, visit awrfh.com.