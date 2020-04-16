Byron C. Fisher

Byron Curtis Fisher, 77, of Hardwick died peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the comfort of his home with family at his side.
He was born March 15, 1943 in Richford, son of Stanley and Leola (Kendall) Fisher, and attended Hardwick Academy.
On Feb. 7, 1967, he entered the U.S. Army in Manchester, N.H. He served his country in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on Feb. 6, 1969.
Byron joined his father, Stanley Fisher, at Fisher’s Folly Greenhouse in Hardwick, and worked for many years. Like his father, Byron won many awards and ribbons for his beautiful gladioli. He later worked for Mary Mercier at the Village Restaurant and Benny’s, both in Hardwick, and at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe. He owned his own truck, hauling logs, and for more than 20 years Byron was employed by Vermont state government in the stockroom. He retired in the mid 2000s because of failing health.
He attended the United Church of Hardwick and was a member of American legion Post 7 of Hardwick and VFW Post 7779 of Hyde Park.
He loved time spent with his wife and sons. He enjoyed bingo, cards, fishing, flowers, cooking, purchasing lottery tickets, socializing and taking in stray animals. His family returned home one day to find the newest stray was a baby skunk, which soon enjoyed his new home and rides in the car.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Cherie of Hardwick; two sons, Walter Fisher of Montgomery and Byron D. Fisher of Hardwick; two sisters, Linda Lee of Arizona and Susan Russell and her husband Warner of Milton; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held later at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.