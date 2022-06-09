Burton Strong Sr.

Burton Byington Strong Sr., 95, died peacefully at home in Craftsbury Common on Friday, May 20, 2022, amid the Vermont hills that he loved. He was steeped in the history of his lifelong home, a Craftsbury that he liked to recall as having two tinsmiths, two blacksmiths, two creameries, two harness shops, seven one-room schoolhouses, and about 100 farms. But while relishing stories of the past, he was also always curious about what the future would bring, especially in science and energy.
Burton married Irene Vera Dodd in 1955, and together they embarked on a busy life of running their dairy farm, raising seven children and growing huge gardens. Amid the swirl of daily farm life, whether at work or at rest, Burton was always gently teaching his children — how to solve a math problem, which grass varieties are preferred in hay, how best to enjoy a soft-boiled egg.
Burton learned to love farming while growing up on Stronghold Farm, established by his parents. After taking over the farm, he took pride in building up his herd of registered Guernseys. In springtime he enjoyed sugaring.
Growing up, he was active in youth organizations and 4-H. This led to his becoming Vermont’s first International Farm Youth Exchange delegate. His six months in England and Scotland in 1950 were followed by a year of public speaking engagements, including one at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.
Burton loved travel. He never looked happier than when poring over an atlas, whether to plan his own trip or to trace someone else’s. In retirement, freed from the twice-daily milking schedule, he and Irene crisscrossed the country in their recreational vehicle and spent two winters in the Southwest. Closer to home, he loved to drive the backroads of northern Vermont.
Wherever he was, Burton could strike up a conversation with anyone. He asked good questions, adding new bits to his vast and varied store of knowledge that were likely to find their way into another conversation a day or a decade later.
Burton’s love of community was reflected in service. He served on the Craftsbury School Board and the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District board. And he served for many years as a deacon of the United Church of Craftsbury, in recognition of which he was named a deacon emeritus in 2019.
Burton is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene; their children, Betsy Inkel and husband, Laurent, William Strong and wife, Penny, Bonnie Strong and partner, John Madigan, Robert Strong and wife, Barb, Alison Strong and husband, Tom Todd, Andrew Strong and partner, Donna Chen, and Burton Strong Jr. and wife, Vickie; and his eight beloved grandchildren.
A family graveside service was held under maple trees on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the North Craftsbury Cemetery.
