Bruce A. Manning Sr., 68, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home in Johnson.
He had recently been diagnosed with stomach cancer and after going through chemotherapy treatment, his body became too weak to continue fighting it and he decided to spend the rest of his time at home with family and friends.
He was born Feb. 20, 1953, in Morrisville and spent most of his life living in Eden, and he lived the last 20 years at his home in Johnson. He had a strong work ethic and he had worked for several different companies over the years, including drilling and blasting in his early years and then various other jobs driving truck or working at plants for Pike, Peckham, Whitcomb, Harrison Concrete and, most recently, N.A. Manosh.
He loved to work and even on his days off he would be working around the house or helping his family and friends with whatever they needed. He was the type of person that everyone could count on when they needed help with anything, and he would usually drop what he was doing to help someone in need. He took a lot of pride in being that type of person. When he did take time to himself to relax it was usually watching his favorite shows on TV or watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed just sitting on his porch.
Bruce is survived by his children, Bruce Manning Jr. and his wife, Marissa, along with their daughters, Grace, Peyton and Georgia of Lyndonville, and Jeremy Manning and his son, CJ Manning of Johnson; his partner, Mary Hall of Johnson; his brothers, Bert Manning and his wife, Wanda of Eden, and Brian Kellogg and his wife, Carol of Morrisville; his sisters, Penny Domina and her late husband, Donald of Eden, and Peggy Minshull and her late husband, Tom of Arkansas; his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Lori Caron and her husband, Roger of Johnson; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and many close friends, including Alan and Darlene Brown, Gene Goslette, Albert and Judy Pion, Freddy Laflin and Wendy Boivin.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frankie and Mary Manning of Eden; his uncle, Harland Manning of Elmore; his cousin, Clint Manning of North Hyde Park; and many other aunts and uncles.
Bruce’s services were held in November at the Faith Funeral Home and a celebration of life was held at the Hyde Park VFW the next night.
Donations in Bruce’s name can be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.