Brian Stevens

Following a short illness, Brian A. Stevens, 63, loving husband, father and brother, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his childhood home on Spring Street in Hardwick with his wife and daughter by his side.
Brian was born on Sept. 26, 1957, to Almont and Marilyn (Wheeler) Stevens. He attended schools in Hardwick, graduating from Hazen Union High School.
Brian joined the U.S. Navy in September 1975 and retired as a senior chief in 1998 after 23 years of service. In April 2020 he retired as a senior consultant from Emerson Automation Services.
Brian was a world traveler in both his careers with the Navy and with Emerson, including a very special trip to Ireland in 2014 with his four sisters. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
In September, Brian and Mary celebrated 40 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife Mary, son Jody, daughter Cynthia, grandson Jackson, as well as his sisters, Lynne Bell, Kim Greaves, Gayle Renaud and Susi Richardson. He is also survived by his aunt, Patricia Smith, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the Main Street Cemetery, Hardwick at 1 p.m. All those attending are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing recommendations. A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a later date.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences to the family may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
