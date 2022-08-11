Brian Marshia

The family of Brian “Bubba” Marshia would like to invite friends and family to a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 20, 3 p.m., at 194 Houle Road, Hyde Park.
Appetizers, side dishes and desserts welcome. Please bring your own bottle, lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. The celebration will be held outside and there will be a big bonfire in honor of Bubba.
