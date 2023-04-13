Brent Lon Cookson

Brent Cookson, 56, of Eden, died with his loving family by his side Sunday, April 2, 2023, at University of Vermont’s Medical Center’s intensive care unit in Burlington.
He was born Nov. 22, 1966, to the late Charley and Ethel (Chaffee) Cookson of Morrisville.
Brent married the love of his life, Cheryl Rogers, on Aug. 4, 2018.
Brent attended school in Morrisville. Brent worked for Percy’s and became an expert at excavation. He owned and operated B.C. Construction Inc. from 1995-2015 and for the past 10 years worked for G.W. Tatro Construction.
He thought the world of Greg and Dawn Tatro and the team he worked with. He always had a vision for the work he did and strived to do his best — he was a perfectionist at heart — in all the work he completed there and in his personal home life as well.
Brent was an avid deer hunter and aimed for the bigger buck each time. Brent enjoyed time with friends and family, and riding motorcycles, snow machines and four wheelers. He spent quality time with his mother-in-law, Elizabeth, and loved playing cribbage, cards, dice and Yahtzee with his friends. He made so many friends though the years and will be greatly missed by all.
Brent had a great sense of humor and was kind and loving. Brent believed in God and loved everyone immensely, especially his family. Often you would find Brent giving money to those in need through donations to food shelves and directly to people in his local communities of Johnson and Eden, including a certain gentleman in need, which he became acquainted with over the years.
Brent is survived by his wife, Cheryl Rogers of Eden; daughter, Megan Benware and partner, Eric of Richford, and children Brandon LaBlanc and Bailee Rockwell; son, Josiah Quad of New Philadelphia, Ohio; his stepchildren, Jason Whitchill and wife, Laura of Johnson, and children Jenna and Dylan, Alison and husband, Kevin Judkins of Hyde Park, and children Kaitlynn LaVigne Judkins, Layn and Kalluh Judkins; extended children, Michael and wife Jessica, LeRiche and daughter Natalie of Hyde Park, and Stephanie and husband, Nicholas Tetreault and children, Tanner, Hunter and Bently; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Rogers of Johnson; brothers-in-law, Royal Rogers of Johnson and John Fallon of Philadelphia, Pa.; sister-in-law, Sandra and husband, Erton Grimes of Eden; brothers, Dale and wife, Betsy Cookson of Morrisville, Roy and wife, Jessica Cookson of Hardwick, Robert and wife, Pam Cookson of Elmore, Owen and wife, Barb Cookson of Barre, Lynn and wife, Susan Cookson of Morrisville, David and wife, Kimberly Cookson of Elmore; sister, Sharon Gates of Hardwick; and many aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews.
Brent also leaves behind his closest friends, Rudy Flood, Marvin Tallman, Mike Tatro, Darin Gillen, David Darrah and many more.
Brent was predeceased by his parents, Charlie and Ethel Cookson; sister, Cindy Fallon; brother Wesley Cookson; father-in-law, Larry Rogers; and niece, McKayla Cookson.
There will be a celebration of Brent’s life with a date and time to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for monetary donations to be sent to The Johnson Food Shelf P.O. Box 364 Johnson VT 05656, or to The Lamoille Community House (shelter) P.O. Box 537 Hyde Park VT 05655
