Brendan Leo Moodie, 62, of North Wolcott, died Aug. 18, 2020, at Copley Hospital with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 18, 1957, in Morrisville to Leo and Wanita (Lowell) Moodie. He married Debra Downer on Jan. 28, 1983, after a five-year romance.
Brendan was the owner of Moodie’s Used Cars and Parts in North Wolcott since 1988, which he had previously worked at with his father since he was a young boy. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t rig with a pair of mini-vise grips and an adjustable wrench, which he carried with him always.
His greatest joy was to be around his grandchildren and being called Papa. You could find him at his shop, at his daughter’s for his daily visit to shoot the breeze and visit his grandchildren, with pet nicknames for each of them, or working alongside his son tinkering on race cars. He took daily joy rides to buy scratch tickets and visit with his brother Jeff, his friend Steve, or his friend Wayne.
Brendan had a great love for stockcar racing and anything to do with cars. He enjoyed cheering on Dale Earnhardt while wearing his #3 hat and attending weekly events at Thunder Road or Riverside Speedway, where he loved to watch his son race. Brendan began racing Enduros at Thunder Road in the early 1980s.
He then went on to race weekly in the V8 Street Stocks in his #58 Nova and was dubbed the Left-Handed Legend, as he only drove with one hand. He also raced Flying Tigers, V8 Strictly Stocks and the V6 Strictly Stocks at Thunder Road and Riverside Speedway on and off for over 35 years.
If you were a friend, you were guaranteed a 30-minute conversation, whether you had the time or not. He also enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling or riding his newly purchased Yamaha V-Star. He had a gift of gab, a friendly smile and very much enjoyed teasing and joking with all that were near and dear to him. No matter where he was, he was never far from his beloved wife Debbie and his two cats, Baby and Bobby.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debra Downer Moodie; his daughter and beloved son-in-law Sarena and Tom Boland of North Wolcott, and his son Brendan II, and wife Christy, also of North Wolcott; grandchildren, Thomas Jr, Oliver, Maverick and Diana Boland, Brennie and Chloe Moodie, Issac Spaulding and companion Sam Drake, and Mariah Spaulding; great-grandchildren, Awen, Aubri, Carter and Everleigh. his mother-in-law, Lorraine Downer of Morrisville; his parents, Leo and Wanita Moodie of Lakeland Fla.; and his siblings, brother Jeff and Michelle Moodie of Craftsbury, brother Damon Moodie of Lowell, and sister Heidi Moodie of Lakeland Fla.; brother-in-law Dennis and Betty Downer of Arizona, sister-in-law Drena Downer and Rusty Styers of North Wolcott, and sister-in-law Darlene DeRoehn and Steve Flood of Morrisville; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Steve Mandigo and Wayne Willey. He also leaves many close friends from the racing community, which he considered family.
Brendan was predeceased by father-in-law and friend Jack Downer; sister Kelly, brother Scott, sister Jeni, and brother Fabian (Beaver) just two days before his death.
A celebration of Brendan’s life will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Moodie’s Used Cars & Parts, 5181 N. Wolcott Road, N. Wolcott, beginning with visitation time at noon and followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. A reception follows the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, a special fund is being created for funeral expenses and financial support for his wife and may be mailed to his daughter Sarena Boland, 5119 North Wolcott Road, North Wolcott, VT 05680.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.