Brenda J. (Smith) Wells, 69, died Feb. 11, 2020 with her family by her side. Brenda was born in Morrisville, the oldest daughter of Fay and Beulah (Bapp) Smith on July 2, 1950.
Brenda met and married the love of her life, Ronald D. Wells on Nov. 23, 1968. Together they owned and operated a successful trucking business, Ron’s Trucking, in Milton until his passing in February 1999.
Brenda is survived by her sister, Deb Webb and her husband, Larry of Hardwick, and sister, Barbie White and her husband, David of Witherbee, N.Y.
She was predeceased by her parents, Fay and Beulah Smith, and her siblings, Bernie Bapp, Robert Smith, Donald Smith and Bevie Allen.
Calling hours will be Saturday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 1 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. A spring burial will be planned at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.