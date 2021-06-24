Brandon Thompson

Brandon David Thompson, 30, who was born Aug. 9, 1990, to Gretchen Jarvis and David Thompson, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Brandon graduated with honors from Lamoille Union High School in 2008. He attended SUNY Canton College — for a hot minute — majoring in mechanical engineering. He decided college life was not for him and was eager to dive into the work world.
Through working with his father, Brandon found a love for the steel industry. At one point he drove across the country — an experience he talked about often — to South Dakota and worked for Building Construction. Brandon returned, found his place, and settled into a job at Contractor Crane Service in Morrisville, where he worked for the last nine years.
Brandon was the one they wanted on their job, as he was quick-witted, and with his ability to sleep anywhere, he made a great co-pilot.
Brandon loved anything with speed: cars, snow machines, dirt bikes and motorcycles. Brandon would come out with something to make you laugh when you least expected it. If there was a dog around, they were sure to find Brandon. He had a love for cherry pie and gas station food, specifically chicken.
Losing his father in 2018 was a heartbreak that never healed.
Brandon is survived by his mother, Gretchen Jarvis of Hyde Park; sisters, Taylor Judkins and partner, Cam Lawson, and Dailyn Judkins, all of Hyde Park; brother, Ian Judkins of Hyde Park; stepfather, Brian Judkins of Hyde Park; grandparents, Terry and Deanna Judkins, of Hyde Park; grandmother, Marilyn Jarvis of Connecticut; and Uncle Joel Jarvis of South Hero.
Everyone loved Brandon; there are too many to list. Brandon had an infectious smile that will be missed by all.
A celebration of Brandon’s life will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Morrisville VFW from 4-8 p.m. Those willing to write their remembrances of Brandon and leave with the family to read privately are greatly appreciated. His interment will be at a later date.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
