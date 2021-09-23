Branden C. Wescom, 31, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Morrisville. He was born March 25, 1990, in Burlington, the son of Matthew Heath and Heather Wescom Heath.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two amazing children, Calib and Camden, whom he loved dearly; two sisters, Brittney and Breanna; niece and nephew, Sophia and Parker; and grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Branden loved to cook, fish and help others. He also loved to watch NASCAR. Branden was known for his quirky attitude, infectious smile and kind heart.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 1-3 p.m. at the Hyde Park VFW.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Jenna’s House in Johnson, 117 St. John’s Road, Johnson, VT 05656.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
