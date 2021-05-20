Graveside services for Bradley R. Densmore, who died Dec. 2, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Washington Highway, Morrisville.
Immediately following the service, the Densmore family will receive friends at the Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club, 1158 Garfield Road, Morrisville, for a lunch and time of fellowship.
