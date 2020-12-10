Bradley R. Densmore, 78, of Morrisville, died Dec. 2, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. He was born March 4, 1942, in Mackville, the son of Maurice “Jill” Densmore and Elizabeth Nelson Densmore.
Brad was a 1960 graduate of Hardwick Academy and served in the U.S. Army as a medic from 1960 to 1963, during which time he was stationed in Germany.
In 1963 he started working for Burgess Construction and learned the trade of carpentry that was to become his life’s work. Over the years he worked for Marcel Groleau, H..A Manosh and Norman Menard. After that he was self-employed, working many years with Gil Thibodeau. Brad stayed active in carpentry all his life. He enjoyed the work and was very skilled at his craft.
Brad enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially Red Sox and Celtics, and Patriot games with his grandson, Garrett. As a younger man, he loved to hunt and always made time to take his son deer hunting and rabbit hunting. In later years he would sometimes hunt with his grandsons and was excited about their successes in the field.
For many years, Brad was a member of the Hardwick Beagle Club and really enjoyed rabbit hunting with a good dog. He still enjoyed getting out in recent years, if just to hear the dogs run. Although he didn’t often get a chance to go, he also liked brook fishing. He looked forward to the World’s Fair in Tunbridge to catch up with relatives in the Chelsea and Tunbridge area and to reminisce about times spent there when he was growing up.
In the spring he looked forward to sugaring season, especially the small backyard operation at his son’s, as well as visiting his nephew’s sugarhouse in Newport Center. Brad enjoyed reading a good western and listening to country music. He was an avid gardener; giving away most of what he grew to family and friends. He was a religious man and would often read the Bible and prepare for a Bible study he went to with friends.
Brad was a quiet, private, hardworking man who took pride in everything he did. He greatly cherished time spent with family and friends. He was also very generous and liked to help others.
He is survived by his son, Jim and wife, Jennifer, of Morrisville; two grandsons, Garrett and Connor of Morrisville; his older brother, Victor of Mackville; his former wife of 25 years, Linda (Pion) Washburn; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was predeceased by both parents, a special aunt and uncle in Chelsea, an infant brother, his sister, Deanna, and his daughter, Donna.
No public services are planned at this time. A notification of a spring service will be posted at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
