Bradley Lawrence Peavey, 60, died peacefully with family by his side in Barton on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, after a long period of physical and mental decline caused by Alzheimer’s.
He was born July 23, 1961, to Lawrence and Rachel (Sargent) Peavey.
Brad served in the Army from 1981-1985 where he was a tank driver. He lived for driving truck and was one of the best. In his younger years he spent many hours in the truck with his stepfather, Bud Horn, and this is where he got his love of driving.
He drove for Groundwork Construction hauling talc for the Johnson talc mill, where he met the love of his life and mother of their four daughters, Donna Berry.
He also worked for his brother in-law, Simon, logging and hauling bark mulch. In 1996 he went to work for William P. Holdman, where he picked up and delivered raw milk. He continued to work when McDermott’s took over and ended his career being the most beloved truck driver to all his farming friends.
Brad spent his free time reading, watching his favorite TV shows — “Gunsmoke,” “Bonanza” and “The Rifleman” — logging and cutting up firewood, hanging out with family and hunting at deer camp.
He also enjoyed watching his brother-in-law, Simon, compete in the truck pulls at the county fairs, spending time with his beloved dog, Pop-Pop, visiting with his friends, Lori and Denis Royer, having coffee on Sunday mornings with his mother, Rachel and, most important spending time with his daughters, watching them play sports, taking them hunting and fishing at Page Pond.
He is survived by his four daughters, Taylor (Peavey) and her husband, Brandon Friedrich, of Eden, Emily Peavey and partner, AJ Marchessault, of Eden, Morgan Peavey and partner, Jordan Lehouillier, of Johnson, and Harlee Peavey of Hyde Park; the mother of his children, Donna Berry Brigham of Hyde Park; grandkids, Bennett Lehouillier, Sutton Friedrich, Jack Marchessault, Elliott Friedrich and Ira Lehouillier; his mother, Rachel (Sargent) and Dean Todd of Irasburg; his siblings, Wendi (Peavey) and Simon LaBranche of West Charleston, Beth (Peavey) Brasseur and partner, Steve Stanley, of Newport, Barry Peavey of Montgomery, and Ronnie and Crystal Horn of North Carolina; stepsisters, Cathy White, Helen Curtis and Robyn Lemnah; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence (Donnie) Peavey; stepfather, Roland (Bud) Horn; and his grandson, Cole Marchessault.
A celebration of life will be held at the family’s camp on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m., 2572 Route 109, Belvidere VT 05442.
Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
